REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

