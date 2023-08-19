REDW Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $34,527,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 249.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 563,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,624,000 after buying an additional 402,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BND traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,094,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,732. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
