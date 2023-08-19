REDW Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,191,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

