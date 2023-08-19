REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 1,404 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,726. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

