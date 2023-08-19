Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 792,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,955. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.