REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $17.65 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 100.4% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,908,000 after buying an additional 398,781 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 383,658 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 375,427 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

