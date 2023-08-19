Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $6.94 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

