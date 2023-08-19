Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,302 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

