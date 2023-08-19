Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 52 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $281.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

