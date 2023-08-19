Register Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,539,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

