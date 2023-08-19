Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $530,070,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.50. 798,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,960. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

