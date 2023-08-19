Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,981 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

