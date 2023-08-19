Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

