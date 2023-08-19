Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ambarella by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.