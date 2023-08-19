Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in American International Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after purchasing an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.96 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.