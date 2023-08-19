Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 138.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,025.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -303.11, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.