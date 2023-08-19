Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

