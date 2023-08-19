Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nucor by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $168.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

