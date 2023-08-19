Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after buying an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,210,000 after acquiring an additional 329,678 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

