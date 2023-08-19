Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $432.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock worth $140,075,333 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.