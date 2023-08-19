Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

