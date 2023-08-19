Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

