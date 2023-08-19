Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

