Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 250.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.49%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

