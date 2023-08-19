Register Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $277.92 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

