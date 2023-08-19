Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Down 8.8%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.55. 2,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Relx Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.