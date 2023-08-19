Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Naomi Barnett Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Repay Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPAY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.54.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 2,122,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 2,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 79.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Repay from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.65.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

