Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southern by 48.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

