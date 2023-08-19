Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $471.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

