Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,059 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

