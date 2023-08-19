Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $142.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

