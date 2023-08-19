Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

FV stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

