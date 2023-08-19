Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

