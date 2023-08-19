Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 54,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 106,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.