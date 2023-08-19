Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $59.71 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

