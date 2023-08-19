Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,201 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $392.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.90 and a 200 day moving average of $375.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

