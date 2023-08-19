Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 12.0% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,367,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,745,000 after buying an additional 893,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $547,079,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

