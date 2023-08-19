Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,015 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 516,009 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

