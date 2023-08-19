Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 170,065 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 110,282 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $661.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

