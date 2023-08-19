Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Shares Down 1%

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49. 34,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 74,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Revival Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

