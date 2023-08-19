Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 2.3%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 22,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 94,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Rio2 Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.