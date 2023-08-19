RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,873.69

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,873.69 ($23.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,884 ($23.90). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,876 ($23.80), with a volume of 95,079 shares.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,873.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,912.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.66 and a beta of 0.41.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,018.77%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

