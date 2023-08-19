Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.19.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.60. 2,988,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,223. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

