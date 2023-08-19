RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target Lowered to $2.40 at Citigroup

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.27% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RLX
RLX Technology Trading Up 3.5 %
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in RLX Technology by 206.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 40,280,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,540,000.
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.