Robert Cascella Acquires 19,000 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at $108,257.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.53. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 27.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 5,334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 811,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Articles

