Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 1,091,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. Rollins has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after buying an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,166,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

