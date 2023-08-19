Ronald W. Kisling Sells 16,933 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 16,933 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $313,429.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,827 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fastly Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 17.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 525,998 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

