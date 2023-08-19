Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

