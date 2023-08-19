Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.26 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

