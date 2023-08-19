Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $133.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.21.

Shares of ROST traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $118.72. 6,357,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

